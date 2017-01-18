DeRidder leaders want legislators to expand online sales tax collections

With Amazon starting the year off collecting sales tax from Louisiana residents, it seemed like a small win for our state.

But DeRidder city leaders want legislators to do more to expand online sales tax collections to include other vendors because they say it's not only hurting local businesses, but the entire community.

"Sales taxes make up 65 percent of our budget," said DeRidder Mayor Ron Roberts.



Since March 2006, Roberts said the city's sales tax has been declining.



"Our taxes were down 9 percent in November," said Roberts. "They were down 4 percent in December."

So what's the cause?



"People are buying what they might normally buy here off the internet," said Roberts. "In most instances, the company they're buying them from are paying no sales taxes in Louisiana."



And it's changing how small businesses like Hooks Big D Corral operate.



"The internet has changed the way we do business," said owner, Duff Hooks. "It's like any competition; it either makes you better or you're going to have to find something else to do."



Hooks' family has owned their store for 70 years, and online purchases have impacted their sales.



"Really, it doesn't dawn on them that it's hurting our business, but they'll say can you measure my foot, I found some boots on the internet," said Hooks.



But for Hooks, he's realized his family's business can still thrive because they are service oriented.



"That's something you cannot get over the internet," he said.



Roberts wants legislators to work to collect more sales taxes from online vendors because of the impact to the community.



"It paves the streets; it pays for the police; it pays for the fire; it pays for the water; it pays for the sewer," he said.



And he believes if more online sales taxes aren't collected soon:



"It will cost us more four police officers," Roberts said. "We only have 29."



And the services the town is used to will eventually go away.



"We'll just see a diminish of these services that people have come to, well, they appreciate them but they come to accept them as this is the way it's always going to be," said Roberts. "It might not be that way."

Roberts is reaching out to the state municipal association to see if it can generate enough proclamations from other towns to send to our local legislatures.

