Ride-share companies could soon be in Lake Charles

Ride-share companies like Uber or Lyft could soon make their way to Lake Charles - pending a few amendments.

Lake Charles City Council members approved the ordinance in October but have a few additions that were supposed to be considered Wednesday.

"We're trying to be proactive," said Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach.

While Lake Charles doesn't have ride-share companies like Uber or Lyft just yet, Roach said the city is paving the way for them to come.

"We took the step of enacting an ordinance to try to regulate that type of transportation service," explained Roach.

Since October, council members have come up with a few amendments.

"We have gotten some other suggestions based on other city's experiences in regulating that type of activity," said Roach.

"These are just some provisions to help protect the people of the City of Lake Charles," said Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone.

Cardone said the amendments clarify who can be a driver.

"The people that are driving them around have not been convicted of drinking and driving or drugs while they were on duty or any other kind of misdemeanor or felonies. So it just went into a little bit more detail saying hey, this person might be a habitual violator. It takes a little more time if you have more convictions to get back into the program," explained Cardone.

Cardone said another change reduces the annual permit fee for those companies.

"Our original fee was $5,000. It was reduced to 3 ($3,000) based on our population," said Cardone.

While the amendment was supposed to be considered Wednesday, it has been deferred until Feb. 1.

Roach said this is to allow the legal department to iron out the details with an Uber representative.

"They asked for an additional couple of weeks in order to be able to review the amendment," said Roach.

While the amendments will be considered in a few weeks, it doesn't mean those ride-share services will begin then. It simply paves the way for companies like Uber or Lyft to come in if they're interested and keeps the public safe.

