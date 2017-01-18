Lake Charles man found not guilty of rape

A Lake Charles man accused of rape has been found not guilty by a jury in state district court.

The jury cleared Jeremy George, 42, on the charge of aggravated rape, although it did convict him of two misdemeanor charges.

George was also charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon. The jury returned responsive verdicts of misdemeanor simple battery and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

Judge Guy Bradberry sentenced George to three months in the parish jail.

"It is my pleasure to represent Jeremy George and we are extremely pleased with the jury’s verdicts," said defense attorney Todd Clemons. "On behalf of my client and his family, we want to thank the jury for their hard work and dedication."

"It was unfortunate that Jeremy had to face the possibility of life imprisonment for a crime that he did not commit. He has always been adamant that he did not rape her and that he did not use a dangerous weapon. Now it is abundantly clear that the jury agreed with that also."

George was accused of raping, beating and threatening to kill a woman in February 2015.

George has two other cases in state district court, both involving charges of aggravated battery against a different person.

The Calcasieu District Attorney's Office plans to prosecute George in the two other cases, according to Patsy Dugas, public information officer.

“It is always our desire to deliver justice for the victim,” Prosecutor Cynthia Killingsworth said in a statement, . “And while we are disappointed that we couldn’t do that to the fullest extent in this case, we will continue to protect and serve the citizens of this parish.”

Clemons said he expects similar outcomes in the other cases.

