Residents say what issues mayoral candidates need to address

With eight mayoral candidates and a March election quickly approaching, it seems that many residents have quite a lengthy list of serious issues they want addressed.

You've seen the signs all over town. Eight candidates are vying for Mayor Randy Roach's office. Residents know who they are, but very few know what they stand for. However, a lot of people do know exactly what they want out of Lake Charles' next mayor.

If you live and work in Lake Charles, it's no secret residents have strong feelings about traffic, infrastructure and drainage, but they want other issues addressed as well.

Along with public transportation and sidewalks, residents feel the growing number of homeless population needs to be addressed and a plan needs to be made.

Candidates have until March 25 to make sure they touch on some of these issues and ease the minds of voters in Lake Charles.

Click HERE for more information on voting and a list of the candidates.

