Residents say what issues mayoral candidates need to address - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Residents say what issues mayoral candidates need to address

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

With eight mayoral candidates and a March election quickly approaching, it seems that many residents have quite a lengthy list of serious issues they want addressed. 

You've seen the signs all over town. Eight candidates are vying for Mayor Randy Roach's office. Residents know who they are, but very few know what they stand for. However, a lot of people do know exactly what they want out of Lake Charles' next mayor.

If you live and work in Lake Charles, it's no secret residents have strong feelings about traffic, infrastructure and drainage, but they want other issues addressed as well.

Along with public transportation and sidewalks, residents feel the growing number of homeless population needs to be addressed and a plan needs to be made.

Candidates have until March 25 to make sure they touch on some of these issues and ease the minds of voters in Lake Charles. 

Click HERE for more information on voting and a list of the candidates. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Inspection stickers are still peeling off

    Inspection stickers are still peeling off

    Saturday, April 22 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-04-22 04:12:34 GMT
    (Source: Liz Koh/KPLC)(Source: Liz Koh/KPLC)

    It's been four years and Louisiana drivers are still dealing with inspection stickers that don't stick.

    More >>

    It's been four years and Louisiana drivers are still dealing with inspection stickers that don't stick.

    More >>

  • Suspected killer leads authorities to body of missing Calcasieu man

    Suspected killer leads authorities to body of missing Calcasieu man

    Friday, April 21 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-04-22 02:22:19 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    The body of a missing Calcasieu Parish man has been found after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body, authorities said.

    More >>

    The body of a missing Calcasieu Parish man has been found after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body, authorities said.

    More >>

  • 'Buckle Up In Your Truck' continues through April 27

    'Buckle Up In Your Truck' continues through April 27

    Friday, April 21 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-04-21 23:49:30 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A new effort to get pickup truck drivers and passengers to use their seat belts. The "Buckle Up In Your Truck," campaign started today and will end next Thursday. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, teaming up with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC), will have increased checkpoints and more deputies on the road. "One thing that you just can't afford to be lax on is buckling up, whether it be in a truck, I know this campaign is about a...

    More >>

    A new effort to get pickup truck drivers and passengers to use their seat belts.  The "Buckle Up In Your Truck," campaign started today and will end next Thursday. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, teaming up with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will have increased checkpoints and more deputies on the road.  "One thing that you just can't afford to be lax on is buckling up, whether it be in a truck, I know this campaign is about a tru...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly