VA says 'beam signing' signifies progress on veterans clinic

It was a milestone on Wednesday for local veterans as VA officials had what they call a "beam signing" at the site of the new clinic under construction.

The long-awaited medical facility should be up and running by the end of this summer

Many of those who looked forward to a Lake Charles Veterans Clinic did not live to see it - like the late Pierre Fontenot who served in the Philippines, Okinawa and Korea. KPLC talked to him in 2012 when the first mobile clinic appeared in Lake Charles.

"My daughter used to miss work and take me to the clinic in Jennings to see the doctor. I guess I can drive right here," he said at the time.

And for several years, it seemed there was setback after setback, delay after delay.

Fast forward to 2017 - a symbolic gesture, a chance for veterans and officials to sign a beam that will be part of the clinic being constructed. It's significant to veterans like Jim Jackson who have waited for so long.

"Wow; it's finally about time. We're getting a building up; we're getting it started; we're getting about 26,000 square feet here for our veterans in SWLA. We've been working on this project for about 14 or 15 years," he said.

He said mental health services that will be offered are especially crucial.

"All of the wars, Afghanistan and Iraq and all of the places we've been in the last 10 or 15 years, they're coming back with problems. We came back from Vietnam with problems. Mental health is our biggest issue inside the veterans community. We are losing 22 veterans a day to suicide," Jackson said.

Alexandria VA Health Director Peter Dancy said the clinic won't solve all access issues, but will make a big difference.

"There may be a requirement based on the type of specialty where veterans may need to go to Alexandria, but for the most part, our desire is that veterans receive care in the community in which they live."

He said he wants the clinic to be the health care provider of choice for veterans and serve greater numbers. For now, veterans have an interim clinic in Lake Charles, located at 814 West McNeese St.

The building will be turned over to the VA in May and start seeing patients on Aug. 28.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved