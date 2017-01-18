WATCH LIVE: President Obama holds final news conference

With so many gaming options nowadays, many spend hours on their gaming consoles but there may be potential danger lurking beyond the controller.More >>
A new effort to get pickup truck drivers and passengers to use their seat belts. The "Buckle Up In Your Truck," campaign started today and will end next Thursday. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, teaming up with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC), will have increased checkpoints and more deputies on the road. "One thing that you just can't afford to be lax on is buckling up, whether it be in a truck, I know this campaign is about a...More >>
As the 2017 legislative session in Louisiana continues, lawmakers are debating Senate Bill 17. which would mandate that driver's education instructors teach appropriate behavior during traffic stops.More >>
Detectives from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an Iota woman on Thursday, April 20 on suspicion of forging checks and using them for purchases at Walmart on nine different dates, using the account of an elderly victim, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
The Lake Charles community continues to mourn the death of longtime educator and administrator Daniel Ieyoub, who died Wednesday, April 19.More >>
