WATCH LIVE: President Obama holds final news conference

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

President Obama will hold his final news conference as president at 1:15 p.m. today in the briefing room of the White House.

KPLC will live stream the event on TV and online. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the live stream.

