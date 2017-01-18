Legal Corner: Does Louisiana recognize other states' marriage laws?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: If you get married in Texas, is it true the law in Louisiana doesn’t recognize the marriage so one spouse won’t have to support the other in a separation or divorce?

This issue is a constitutional one and is addressed in Article IV, known as the “Full Faith and Credit” clause regarding whether one state has to recognize legal actions by another state. The article says each state must respect “public acts, records and judicial proceeding of every other state.” It especially becomes relevant in family law because laws of the states often differ. For example, at one time some states did not recognize interracial marriages; also, at one time, same-sex marriages were not universal. The Supreme Court later held that all state laws banning interracial or same-sex marriages are unconstitutional, so those issue are no longer relevant. However, common law marriages are still recognized in some states, but not others (nine states and the District of Columbia currently recognize common law marriages). And Texas – the focus of your question – is one of those states. No, it is not true that the law in Louisiana does not “recognize” the marriage – as long as it is a valid and recognizable marriage in Texas, then Louisiana will respect – as the Full Faith and Credit Clause dictates – and the spouse will have the same rights and obligations as would if they were married in Louisiana.

Question: My husband currently receives $2,500 retirement pay and $2,500 Social Security disability pay. I receive $400 Social Security based on my work earnings which I started drawing before he became disabled. When he became disabled, the Social Security started giving me an additional check of $500 due to his disability. In the event of a divorce, what amount should I expect in alimony since his income $5,000 and mine is $900?

Although it is easier to say, the term “alimony” has been replaced with “spousal support” in the Civil Code (Article 111). There are two kinds: (1) interim periodic support, and (2) final periodic support. Interim, sometimes known as “temporary” support, is based on the needs of the requesting party and the other party’s ability to pay. It terminates once a judgment of divorce is rendered, or at the latest, 180 days from the final judgment. Final periodic support also takes into account the needs of the party and the other party’s ability to pay, but the code also requires the requesting party not be at fault prior to the filing of the petition for divorce. The length of the marriage is also a consideration in determining whether final support is awarded. Other factors considered in award final support are found in Civil Code Article 112, which reads:

Determination of final periodic support

A. When a spouse has not been at fault and is in need of support, based on the needs of that party and the ability of the other party to pay, that spouse may be awarded final periodic support in accordance with Paragraph B of this Article.

B. The court shall consider all relevant factors in determining the amount and duration of final support. Those factors may include:

(1) The income and means of the parties, including the liquidity of such means.

(2) The financial obligations of the parties.

(3) The earning capacity of the parties.

(4) The effect of custody of children upon a party's earning capacity.

(5) The time necessary for the claimant to acquire appropriate education, training, or employment.

(6) The health and age of the parties.

(7) The duration of the marriage.

(8) The tax consequences to either or both parties.

C. The sum awarded under this Article shall not exceed one-third of the obligor's net income.

So to answer the question, it depends on the needs of the party, the other side’s ability to pay, the duration of the marriage, and whether they are free from fault prior to filing the divorce.

Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC TV.

