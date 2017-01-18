Oberlin under boil advisory - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oberlin under boil advisory

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

The Town of Oberlin is under a boil advisory until further notice due to a replacement of a chlorine pump.

Any questions should be directed to Oberlin City Hall at 337-639-4333.

