Oberlin under boil advisory

Drivers should expect traffic delays on I-210 East at Legion Street on Friday afternoon due to reported accidents.More >>
Through this evening, we could have an isolated shower or two, but chances are low. Any showers we get will clear out in the early nighttime hours and we will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s overnight. There is the possibility of fog forming again, though not very dense due to the southerly winds expected tonight. Saturday will have rain, especially by the afternoon and evening hours.More >>
The Department of Transportation is advising travelers of a lane closure on I-10 West between Lafayette and Baton Rouge because of road work, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21 until 7 a.m. Monday, April 23.More >>
The State Bond Commission has approved $12 million for Iowa to make improvements to its sewer and waste water system, according to State Treasurer Ron Henson.More >>
