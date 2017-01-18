LIVE COVERAGE: Inauguration of 45th President Donald J. Trump - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LIVE COVERAGE: Inauguration of 45th President Donald J. Trump

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: www.58pic2017.org) (Source: www.58pic2017.org)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States of America at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20, on the west side of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

KPLC and FOX29 will offer full coverage online and on television.

KPLC's television coverage will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday. FOX29's Friday broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

Online coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the live stream.

SLIDESHOWS:

Online live stream schedule:

Thursday

2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Wreath-laying ceremony, Arlington National Cemetery

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Welcome Celebration, Lincoln Memorial

Friday

8:30 a.m. Ceremony Begins at Capitol Building

10:30 a.m. Opening Remarks

11 a.m. Swearing in of 45th President Donald Trump

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Inaugural Parade

The Inauguration

Those offering readings and giving the invocation at the ceremony are: 

  • His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York
  • Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference
  • Pastor Paula White, New Destiny Christian Center

The following will also offer readings and give benediction:

  • Rabbi Marvin Hier, Simon Wiesenthal Center
  • Reverend Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
  • Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Great Faith Ministries International

Sixteen-year-old soprano Jackie Evancho, former contestant on the reality show "America's Got Talent," will sing the national anthem. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes also are set to perform.

An Inaugural Parade will follow after the swearing in ceremony. Forty organizations, including several military and veterans groups, are expected to march in the inaugural parade. The parade will move from the Capitol to the White House.

    •   
