What's on the Lake Charles city council agenda today?

What's on the Lake Charles city council agenda today?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Late last year, in October, the Lake Charles City Council approved an ordinance entitled "Vehicles for Hire" that would regulate and allow transportation network services like Uber or Lyft to operate within the City of Lake Charles.

One of those companies did reach out to the city and asked that a few items be amended. 

Items in the ordinance having to deal with permits and fees. 

Today, the council has come back with an amendment to that ordinance and Lake Charles City Administrator, John Cardone said this is all for the public's safety.

"The provisions we put in place are really insurance requirements, making sure the vehicles are safe, making sure the customers know that actual rates they are being charged, have to be given a receipt so these are just provisions to help protect the people of the city of Lake Charles when they get into a taxi and they go from one location to another," Cardone said. 

The council will be voting on that amendment this evening at the council meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at Council Chambers at City Hall located at 326 Pujo St. in Lake Charles. 

