WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Ridesharing services in Lake Charles

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized but the 92-year-old is "fine" and expected to go home in a few days, his chief of staff told area media early today.

The eight candidates for the office of Mayor of Lake Charles will speak at a student empowerment conference today. We'll preview the discussion that will highlight the impact young people can have.

A non-profit group of scientists is encouraging people in Southwest Louisiana and around the country to learn more about what's in their tap water.

Many may think Uber or other ridesharing services are just for the big cities but the Lake Charles City Council has taken steps to prepare in case a transportation network company decides to make its way to the area. 

A new organization for professionals in Southwest Louisiana will launch today with an event at Walnut Grove's Majestic Hall.  

Plus, $50 billion is budgeted to go to projects to restore Louisiana's coast, but some feel the plan has neglected Cameron parish. 

And consumers in 15 states and D.C. may be entitled to a refund for the milk and milk products they've purchased within the last 14 years.

In weather, Wednesday morning will be warm and humid with lows only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog is likely south of I-10 and some areas could see dense fog especially near the coast. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

