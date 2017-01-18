WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Ridesharing services in Lake Charles

Around 60 officers from the Probation and Parole offices of Lake Charles, Lafayette, Leesville, and Ville Platte - along with officers from the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Chase Team, and deputies from the Calcasieu and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Departments - hit the streets before the crack of dawn on Thursday.More >>
A new patient and caregiver support group is coming to Lake Charles, with its first meeting to be held on Sunday, April 23rd at 2pm in the conference room at Jason's Deli located at 3527 Ryan St. in Lake Charles. Local volunteers will lead the support group which is affiliated with the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.
New weapons in the arsenal to fight cancer: three clinical trials are now open in Lake Charles for some patients with lung, colon, or breast cancer. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains how each trial works.
The Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam returns at 1 p.m. Friday.
A local farmers market is expanding for residents who live on the south end of Lake Charles.
