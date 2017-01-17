Iowa Coach Sean Richard steps down for administrative role

The Iowa Yellow Jackets are looking for a new head as Sean Richard steps away from his role in athletics for an administrative position.

Richard has served as the head football coach since 2010, finishing his last season with the Jackets 11-2 with a quarterfinal loss to Amite. Richard has taken the Jackets to the quarterfinals three times in his 7 seasons at the helm, the only three appearances in school history.

Richard tells 7Sports he will finish the 2017 baseball season as head coach before making the leap to administration.

