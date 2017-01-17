Huge gator gone viral maybe not as dangerous as some thought

A video of an enormous alligator in Florida has gone viral.

Besides how amazing the creature is, some people are questioning whether those who stopped to take video were risking life and limb to do so.

The 13-15-foot gator that seems to be sauntering around a Florida wildlife area has been nicknamed "Humpback" by the locals.

But the enormous, monster, reptile may not have been as threatening as many think, according to Robert "Critter" Sonnier who operates a local predator control business.

"He's just a really big gator. He's lived a long time and is well familiar with people," said Sonnier.



Sonnier said watching the video, he can tell the gator is used to people and didn't feel threatened.

"He was not phased by the fact that anybody was there and he just went about his business. He wanted to get across that sidewalk," he said.

If Humpback had been upset and aggressive, Sonnier said..."He would have been hissing; he would have had a defensive posture where he was up on his legs kind of backed up a little bit, letting out a deep throaty growl."

Sonnier, who wears a gator tooth around his neck, bases what he says on years of gator hunting and capturing those that become a nuisance. He said those who took the footage were probably not in any immediate danger.

"A big alligator like that goes 7 - 8 miles per hour, in a short burst. He can't keep that up. A smaller one can hit about 25. They were far enough away. The human of average build can hit 10 miles an hour for a short stretch. They could have easily outdid that one right there," he said.

Yet Sonnier said those who don't know what they're doing should stay back, especially if crabbing, for example, and accompanied by small children or pets.

Sonnier said he's seen plenty of people injured by gators - most often when judgment is clouded by alcohol.

"There's no need to get that close. Poor judgment on the part of humanity is is the reason I'm surprised we've lasted this long," he said.

Sonnier said gators are most dangerous during breeding season or a female guarding a nest or if backed into a corner.

