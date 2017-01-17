Pelican State on tap: Breweries in Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
Crying Eagle Brewing Company (Lake Charles) http://www.cryingeagle.com

40 Arpent Brewing Company (Arabi) http://www.40arpentbrewery.com/

Abita Brewing Company (Abita Springs) http://www.abita.com

Bayou Teche Brewery (Arnaudville) http://bayoutechebrewing.com/

Broken Wheel Brewery (Marksville) http://brokenwheelbrew.com/

Cajun Brewing (Lafayette) http://cajunbrewing.com

Chafunkta Brewing Company (Mandeville) http://chafunktabrew.com

Chappapeela Farms Brewery (Amite City) http://chapbrewery.com

Courtyard Brewery (New Orleans) http://www.courtyardbrewing.com

Covington Brewhouse (Covington) http://covingtonbrewhouse.com

CottonPort Brewing (Sterlington) http://cottonportbrewing.net

Crescent City Brewhouse (New Orleans) http://www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com

Dixie Brewing Company (New Orleans) http://paulanerhpusa.com/beers/dixie/

Flying Heart Brewing (Bossier City) http://www.flyingheartbrewing.com

Gnarly Barley Brewing Company (Hammond) http://gnarlybeer.com

Gordon Biersch Brewing Company (New Orleans) http://www.gordonbiersch.com/locations/new-orleans

Great Raft Brewing (Shreveport) http://www.greatraftbrewing.com

Mudbug Brewery (Thibodaux) http://mudbugbrewery.com

New Orleans Lager and Ale Brewing Company (New Orleans) http://nolabrewing.com

Old Rail Brewing Company (Mandeville) http://www.oldrailbrewery.com/

Ouachita Brewing Company (West Monroe) http://www.ouachitabrewing.com

Parish Brewing Company (Broussard) http://www.parishbeer.com

Red River Brewing (Shreveport) http://www.redriverbeer.com

Second Line Brewing (New Orleans) http://www.secondlinebrewing.com

Southern Craft Brewing Company (Baton Rouge) http://socraftbeer.com

Tin Roof Brewing Company (Baton Rouge)http://www.tinroofbeer.com

Urban South Brewery (New Orleans) http://urbansouthbrewery.com\

