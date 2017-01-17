Pelican State on tap: Breweries in Louisiana

A local farmers market is expanding for residents who live on the south end of Lake Charles.More >>
The City of Lake Charles' Sesquicentennial Celebration, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 22, has been rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather.More >>
New weapons in the arsenal to fight cancer: three clinical trials are now open in Lake Charles for some patients with lung, colon, or breast cancer. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains how each trial works.More >>
Dr. Daryl Burckel was named McNeese President at a special meeting held in Baton Rouge Thursday.More >>
A Westlake man died Thursday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in collided with a truck on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana State Police said.More >>
