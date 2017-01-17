New poll shows Trump's approval rate is historically low

President-elect Donald Trump approaches Inauguration Day with a significantly lower favorable rating than his three immediate predecessors had just before they took office

A CNN/ORC poll found Trump's 40 percent favorable rating is roughly half of what Barack Obama enjoyed before his inauguration in 2009 and is much lower than the pre-inaugural ratings for George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

"There's millions of people in the world you're in control of and stuff like that and if you're going to sit there and attack everybody, that's no way to make everything better," said Terrence January, a concerned resident. He is, of course, talking about the way Trump defends himself on Twitter.

The president-elect took to the social media to lash out against the presidential CNN?ORC confidence poll, calling it "phony and rigged."

"You're trying to show everybody to support you, but instead you go behind and start attacking everybody; that's not a good president," said another disgruntled resident, Jaylon Wilson.

It's not only the left side that believes this.

"The problem isn't with tweeting - it's with what he tweets," said Dr. Michael Kurth, chairman of the local Republican Roundtable.

He believes Trump's statements on Twitter are an issue.

"He's acting like a school kid - like a school kid that should be in detention and this is really turning off a lot of the population; his base loves him, but its really turning off that 60-or-65 percent of the population," said Kurth.

However, there are others who think Twitter is his only way to get the message out.

"He couldn't get a word in edgewise unless he tweets it," said Jan Paro, a Trump supporter. "The president-elect has to tweet a message? How low have we gone?"

Jackie Hebert, president of the Republican Women of Southwest Louisiana, believes Twitter is a perfect way to be direct.

"Why can't our commander-in-chief talk straight to the American people? He's got 40 million followers on social media. Why can't he take it to the people and if our press doesn't do us justice, then shame on you," said Hebert.

Those who voted for Trump believe unconventional is what is needed to run the country, but some believe unconventional will not work in a democracy.

"He can't bully his way through Congress; he has to build a coalition; he has to build support and he can't just intimidate people - that's his problem right now," said Kurth.

