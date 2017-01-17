McNeese's Isaiah Golden to forgo senior season, enter 2017 NFL Draft

McNeese star defensive tackle Isaiah Golden has opted to leave school early and declare for the 2017 NFL draft.

Golden wrapped up a disappointing 2016 season with McNeese as he battled both missed practices thanks to prison time and eventually a back injury.

"We appreciate what Isaiah has done here in his two years at McNeese," said head coach Lance Guidry in a state to KPLC 7 Sports. "He's a hard worker and a tremendous athlete. We wish him well in his future both on and off the football field."

Golden had a breakout 2015 campaign which put his name on 2018 draft boards after transferring from Texas A&M. Golden was an All-Southland member under Matt Viator after registering 38 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Before his transfer to McNeese, Golden started six games for the Aggies as a freshman in 2013.

Currently, NFLDraftScout.com ranks Golden as the 49th defensive tackle in the class of 2018.

