Report: Restivo out as McNeese defensive coordinator

McNeese and defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo will part ways after just one season, according to a report from Football Scoop this morning.

The website said Restivo is "stepping down to pursue other football opportunities."

Restivo leaves Lake Charles after guiding the DWA defense to the conference's second best points allowed with 26 per game. McNeese allowed nearly twice as many points as they did in 2015 when the Cowboys lead the SLC in points allowed under now head coach Lance Guidry.

Big plays plagued the Cowboy defense in 2016, although the unit had to replace multiple starters at linebacker and defensive back.

Guidry hasn't announced Restivo's departure or his plans for the defensive coordinator position at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.