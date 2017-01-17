LC man accused of stealing $185,000 from Sulphur electric company

A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing $185,000 from his employer for more than two years.

Cody T. Lyles, was arrested on the charge of theft over $25,000 in the theft case involving a Sulphur electric company, which took place from September 2014 to January 2017, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify Lyles as the suspect from salesmen logs. They found that Lyles "had credited his personal credit and debit cards for company inventory," Myers said. When they questioned Lyles he said "when he would look in the warehouse inventory and see discrepancies, there were more in the warehouse than in the computer inventory, (so) he would do a return on the item and receive the refund on his personal cards and the computer inventory would then match the warehouse inventory."

Detectives were able to identify three cards belonging to Lyles with a total of returned credits adding up to approximately $185,000.

Lyles was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released later the same day on a $25,000 bond.

