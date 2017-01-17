One injured, one arrested in weekend shooting in Carlyss

One person has been arrested following a shooting in Carlyss early Saturday morning.

Randall C. Reeves, 60, of Wisconsin, is charged attempted second-degree murder. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $200,000.

A little after midnight on Jan. 14, Reeves and another person were involved in a verbal altercation on Myles Lane when both Reeves and the victim retrieved firearms and exchanged gunfire outside the home, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Reeves shot the other person in the back during the incident. The other person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Myers said that the shooting is still under investigation and more arrests are possible.

Detective Cody Fontenot is the lead investigator.

