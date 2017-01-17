Toddler struck, killed by truck pulling float in Abbeville MLK Parade

A 2-year-old girl died on Monday when she was struck by a truck during a Martin Luther King Day parade in Abbeville, according to KATC.

Witnesses said Paige Nicole Levine was struck by a truck pulling a float after she ran into the street at the parade. There were no barricades on the road.

The parade was stopped after the child was hit, and then, it detoured. Witnesses said the child was with her mother and several other children at the time she was hit.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.