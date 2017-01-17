Tuesday morning fiery crash kills three in Vernon parish

Three people were killed in a single-vehicle fiery crash early Tuesday morning in Vernon Parish, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Daniel "Scott" Moreau with Troop E, said the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on La. 1146 near Rosepine. A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was headed eastbound on La. 1146 when the driver lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle crashed into several trees before overturning and becoming fully engulfed in flames.

There were three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Moreau said. All three were trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of all three are being withheld at this time, pending positive identification by DNA analysis.

It is unknown if seat belts were used by the occupants or if the driver was impaired, Moreau said.

Toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated three fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in five fatalities.

