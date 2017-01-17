Lake Charles craft beer company expanding across the state

The Crying Eagle Brewing Company in Lake Charles hasn't even been open a year yet but it is in the process of expanding across the state.

Owner Eric Avery said although there are several other craft beer companies throughout the state, the competition is not discouraging them from moving forward.

According to the Brewers Association, the Craft Brewing Industry contributed nearly $60 billion to the U.S. economy in 2014, making up for more than 400,000 jobs.The Bayou State alone brought in close to $650,000 beating out neighboring states like Mississippi, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

But those figures don't account for new breweries that have popped up around the state since then, including Baton Rouge's Southern Craft Brewing Company, New Orleans' Urban South Brewery and of course, Lake Charles' Crying Eagle Brewing Company.

"Early on, we were very excited; we were energized to bring a new concept to the community of Lake Charles. We had the name, Crying Eagle, meaning Calcasieu; we knew that, in itself, would help the community to bond and feel a sense of ownership to this brand, but also we were very scared because again, it's craft beer and craft beer in general, in this community, represents about a 2 percent market share, and so we knew we had an uphill battle to face, to climb," Avery said.

He wants to encourage other business owners out there or simply individuals who would like to start a business to move forward with their dreams.

"Research; you have to know your brand; you have to become an expert; you have to find something that is creative, something that is different and something that people can't get anywhere else. And if you do those few things and also be willing to put in a lot of hours, a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice, you will see success," he said.

The company plans to expand the brand to other cities like Thibodaux, Houma and Alexandria - just to name a few.

To learn more about craft beer, click HERE.

For a list of breweries in Lousiana, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.