Together We Can: CPSO's active shooter training program - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Together We Can: CPSO's active shooter training program

CPSO Together We Can Program (Source: KPLC) CPSO Together We Can Program (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Do you know what to do if an active shooter situation unfolds in your workplace, school, or community? 

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso explains how you should handle such dangerous circumstances through a training video which he initiated called "Together We Can."

"If it's predictable, it's preventable," said Mancuso, "And we could predict that something like this could happen, so we have to be prepared."

Mancuso says everyone, not just law enforcement, should be engaged in training and discussions on decisions they may face if such an event may occur.

"Start thinking of what you are going to do if that person comes at you, and how you can save yourself and others," said Mancuso.

The intent of this video is to start a dialogue with your employees, families and friends. 

Deputies will be distributing the video to some businesses throughout the Lake area, but encourages owners to contact the office. Deputies are also available for on-site training.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3715 or email twc@cpso.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-04-20 17:24:08 GMT
    (Source: City of Lake Charles)(Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.

    More >>

  • Fiery chain-reaction wreck on I-10 on Wednesday

    Fiery chain-reaction wreck on I-10 on Wednesday

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:40:23 GMT
    A fiery chain-reaction crash claimed one life and shut down I-10 near Baton Rouge on Wednesday. Six people also suffered injuries when several vehicles, including two 18-wheelers, collided around 5:30 p.m. A group of band students from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff - who were traveling to Disney World - were also stuck in the traffic. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    A fiery chain-reaction crash claimed one life and shut down I-10 near Baton Rouge on Wednesday. Six people also suffered injuries when several vehicles, including two 18-wheelers, collided around 5:30 p.m. A group of band students from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff - who were traveling to Disney World - were also stuck in the traffic. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Accident causes concrete truck to overturn in Lake Charles

    Accident causes concrete truck to overturn in Lake Charles

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:21:25 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Lake Charles Police investigated an accident involving an overturned concrete truck on Wednesday. Police tell us the driver was exiting the off-ramp at the Ryan Street exit on I-210 eastbound.  He apparently lost control of the vehicle, but as of now, it's not known whether the incident was caused by a mechanical error or human error. The driver suffered minor injuries.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Lake Charles Police investigated an accident involving an overturned concrete truck on Wednesday. Police tell us the driver was exiting the off-ramp at the Ryan Street exit on I-210 eastbound.  He apparently lost control of the vehicle, but as of now, it's not known whether the incident was caused by a mechanical error or human error. The driver suffered minor injuries.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly