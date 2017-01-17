Together We Can: CPSO's active shooter training program

Do you know what to do if an active shooter situation unfolds in your workplace, school, or community?

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso explains how you should handle such dangerous circumstances through a training video which he initiated called "Together We Can."

"If it's predictable, it's preventable," said Mancuso, "And we could predict that something like this could happen, so we have to be prepared."

Mancuso says everyone, not just law enforcement, should be engaged in training and discussions on decisions they may face if such an event may occur.

"Start thinking of what you are going to do if that person comes at you, and how you can save yourself and others," said Mancuso.

The intent of this video is to start a dialogue with your employees, families and friends.

Deputies will be distributing the video to some businesses throughout the Lake area, but encourages owners to contact the office. Deputies are also available for on-site training.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3715 or email twc@cpso.com.

