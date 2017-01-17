WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: LiHEAP - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: LiHEAP

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Louisiana Housing Corporation) (Source: Louisiana Housing Corporation)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The application process for financial assistance with electricity and other utility bills begins today in Calcasieu parish.

Identity theft is a growing problem in Southwest Louisiana and seniors are a growing target. A local bank security expert will hold a lecture this morning on the issue.

The inauguration is just three days away and we are going behind the scenes in Washington, D.C. to see how the stage is being prepped.

Plus, there's more fallout amid that growing rift between President-elect Donald Trump and Congressman John Lewis over some harsh comments regarding alleged Russian interference in the election.

And a Calcasieu parish brewery is working hard to put Southwest Louisiana on the map. 

In weather, Tuesday morning will be warm and humid with lows only reaching the low to mid 60s. But the wind is expected to remain high enough to prohibit significant fog from forming, although some patchy fog will be possible. Isolated showers will also be possible but they will be very limited. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Plans announced for Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-04-20 17:24:08 GMT
    (Source: City of Lake Charles)(Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.

    More >>

  • Fiery chain-reaction wreck on I-10 on Wednesday

    Fiery chain-reaction wreck on I-10 on Wednesday

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:40:23 GMT
    A fiery chain-reaction crash claimed one life and shut down I-10 near Baton Rouge on Wednesday. Six people also suffered injuries when several vehicles, including two 18-wheelers, collided around 5:30 p.m. A group of band students from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff - who were traveling to Disney World - were also stuck in the traffic. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    A fiery chain-reaction crash claimed one life and shut down I-10 near Baton Rouge on Wednesday. Six people also suffered injuries when several vehicles, including two 18-wheelers, collided around 5:30 p.m. A group of band students from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff - who were traveling to Disney World - were also stuck in the traffic. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Accident causes concrete truck to overturn in Lake Charles

    Accident causes concrete truck to overturn in Lake Charles

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:21:25 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Lake Charles Police investigated an accident involving an overturned concrete truck on Wednesday. Police tell us the driver was exiting the off-ramp at the Ryan Street exit on I-210 eastbound.  He apparently lost control of the vehicle, but as of now, it's not known whether the incident was caused by a mechanical error or human error. The driver suffered minor injuries.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Lake Charles Police investigated an accident involving an overturned concrete truck on Wednesday. Police tell us the driver was exiting the off-ramp at the Ryan Street exit on I-210 eastbound.  He apparently lost control of the vehicle, but as of now, it's not known whether the incident was caused by a mechanical error or human error. The driver suffered minor injuries.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly