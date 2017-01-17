WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: LiHEAP

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The application process for financial assistance with electricity and other utility bills begins today in Calcasieu parish.

Identity theft is a growing problem in Southwest Louisiana and seniors are a growing target. A local bank security expert will hold a lecture this morning on the issue.

The inauguration is just three days away and we are going behind the scenes in Washington, D.C. to see how the stage is being prepped.

Plus, there's more fallout amid that growing rift between President-elect Donald Trump and Congressman John Lewis over some harsh comments regarding alleged Russian interference in the election.

And a Calcasieu parish brewery is working hard to put Southwest Louisiana on the map.

In weather, Tuesday morning will be warm and humid with lows only reaching the low to mid 60s. But the wind is expected to remain high enough to prohibit significant fog from forming, although some patchy fog will be possible. Isolated showers will also be possible but they will be very limited. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

