Historic MLK Hearse part of DeRidder commemoration

The City of Lake Charles will kick-off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, April 22.
Lake Charles Police investigated an accident involving an overturned concrete truck on Wednesday. Police tell us the driver was exiting the off-ramp at the Ryan Street exit on I-210 eastbound. He apparently lost control of the vehicle, but as of now, it's not known whether the incident was caused by a mechanical error or human error. The driver suffered minor injuries. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
The right lane of I-10 eastbound at La. 397 (Pujol Road) was blocked Wednesday morning due to an accident.
Tropical Depression One in the far central Atlantic Ocean continues to look very disorganized and weak, and the characteristics that make this storm even mentionable remain questionable this afternoon.
