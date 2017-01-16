M.L.K. Family Day in Lake Charles

Even though Martin Luther King, Jr. died in 1968, his dream continued on today at the Family Day Festival.

People of all races and ages came together to remember the late Dr. King in a Parade style that only Southwest Louisiana is known for. Live music, big rides, and gumbo were featured today as well as 4-wheelers and floats to showcase the Festival.

"Martin Luther King was the icon for the civil rights movement," said Gary Trahan of Lake Charles. "It wasn't just him, but he was the person that really put everything on the line."

Children that attended the festival were there not only to grab candy off the floats, but to learn.

"I know that everyone is sad that he was shot. It wasn't fair," said 11-year-old Daunte Scott. "He didn't live his life through. We're all just out here talking, having a good time, remembering him."

Scott continued to honor the late Dr. King today by thinking of his famous 1963 'I Have A Dream' speech.

"I have a dream that my four children will be able to go to school, and not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character," Scott recited.

Gary Trahan says the Festival today is worth so much more than all the glitz and glamor that you see on the surface.

"It's more than just a celebration for fun but it's a celebration of the man and the movement and the results of the movement."

A movement that is still circulating today in 2017, but it certainly is on its way.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.