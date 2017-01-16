Girl Scout cookie sales begin soon

If you like sweets, this is the time for you because Girl Scout cookie sales will begin soon in Louisiana.

Along with the usual tasty treats like Thin Mints and Shortbreads, the 'S'mores' cookie will be making its debut in honor of Girl Scouts celebrating 100 years of selling cookies.

The Girl Scout cookie sales have been a longtime tradition aimed at teaching young girls how to become leaders, manage finances and gain confidence in handling money.

All of the money raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays with our local council and troops.

The Girl Scouts of America are also making ordering cookies as easy and tapping a few buttons on your phone with their new and improved Digital Cookie 2.0 mobile app.

For more information, click HERE.

