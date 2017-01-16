Girl Scout cookie sales begin soon

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Louisiana State Police Troop D main phone line is down while work is being done on the phone system. To reach the department and for emergencies, please call 911.More >>
The Louisiana State Police Troop D main phone line is down while work is being done on the the phone system. To reach the department and for emergencies, please call 911.More >>
Hands-on, physically-demanding jobs are a huge part of Southwest Louisiana's economy and they and they are also a big contributor to the need of a highly-specialized occupational therapy. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes you inside a hand clinic to see how therapy is restoring functionality.More >>
Hands-on, physically-demanding jobs are a huge part of Southwest Louisiana's economy and they and they are also a big contributor to the need of a highly-specialized occupational therapy. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes you inside a hand clinic to see how therapy is restoring functionality.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>