WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Governor John Bel Edwards and other state officials are in Italy this week to talk about how Louisiana can help to fight human trafficking.

Lake Charles is honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a festival and parade today.

It's been 10 years since Louisiana banned smoking in restaurants, schools, and workplaces. This morning we are looking at the next goal for the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living.

Bad news if you are working on your new year's diet but good news for the community. Girl Scout cookie sales will soon be underway in Louisiana and this year, a new cookie will be introduced. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will have a preview and taste test.

Plus, friends and fellow officers remember Louisiana State Trooper Tracy Morgan at a funeral over the weekend.

And thousands rallied across the country this weekend in favor of keeping the Affordable Care Act.

In weather, a busy week ahead with rain chances first on the increase later today and much of the next several days ahead of a slow moving cold front and a series of upper-level disturbances. Temperatures remain mild until the weekend with a slight cool down on the way. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

