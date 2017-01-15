Second half rally falls short in 79-75 loss to SLU

n offensive rebound and tip-in by Southeastern Louisiana’s Moses Greenwood with 6.3 seconds left gave the Lions a 79-75 win over McNeese here Sunday afternoon and squashing a much improved second half by the Cowboys.



The loss was the third straight suffered by the Cowboys who fall to 5-11 overall and 2-3 in Southland Conference play. SLU improved to 11-8 and 4-2 and stays unbeaten at home on the year (8-0).



Freshman Kalob Ledoux came off the bench to lead the Cowboys with 15 points, 10 of those in the second half. Stephen Ugochukwu grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds to go along with 12 points.



Jarren Greenwood scored 13 of his 14 points in the second half and James Harvey added 11.



McNeese trailed 41-30 at the half behind poor shooting (just 36.7 percent), but came out in the second half on fire, hitting 8 of its first 10 shots to close the Lions’ lead.



The Cowboys caught up on a 3-pointer by Ledoux to tie the game 59-59 with 8:15 to play, then Ledoux put McNeese up for the first time in the contest with another 3 just a minute-and-a-half later to give the Cowboys a 64-61 lead.



McNeese was unable to open up a larger lead despite SLU making just four field goals in the final 10 minutes of the game.



The Lions didn’t need them as they relied on hitting 12 of 14 from the free throw line in the final 10 minutes to help keep McNeese at bay.



McNeese’s Greenwood tied the game at 66-66 after a couple of free throws with 5:12 to play but SLU followed with five straight points, all on free throws, to take a 71-66 lead with 3:55 to play.



The score was 73-68 when Harvey hit a 3-pointer with a defender in his face to cut the margin to 73-71 with 2:30 left and SLU followed with two more made FTs to go up by 4.



Harvey’s third 3 of the game pulled McNeese to within 2 again at 75-77 with 38 seconds to play. On SLU’s ensuing possession, the Lions missed a point blank shot but Moses was there to get the tip-in for the win to put his team up by four with 6.3 seconds to play.



McNeese shot 45 percent for the game, hitting 28 of 62 from the floor including 8 of 24 for 33 percent from 3-point range. The Cowboys made 11 of 16 from the free throw line for 69 percent.



SLU connected on 50 percent (27 of 54) for the game and was 4 of 12 for 33 percent from long range. The Lions knocked in 21 of 32 from the free throw line, including 14 of 20 in the second half.



McNeese held a 36-35 advantage in rebounds and 12-9 in offensive boards.



The Cowboys will return to action on Wednesday night when they host Central Arkansas at 7 in Burton Coliseum.