Annual Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport and RV Show parks at the Civic Center

The thirty-second annual central gulf coast boat, sport and RV show came to a close earlier today.

This boat and RV show boasts a lot more than just a large variety.

"It’s just a way of life down here it’s just what we grew up on and how we live," said Ethan Manuel with Lake Area Marine.

It represents a way of life in an area dubbed the 'Sportsman's Paradise'.

"I like to fish, I like to get out whether it's fishing or boating, it doesn’t matter, just getting out and having a good time with your friends and family," said Captain Bruce Baugh with Lake Area Marine.

Whether you want to be on the water or on land, the Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport and RV show has 40 different boat brands and 100 RV brands to choose from. There are even some options of where you can take your new boat and RV

"'Cause the city life can get pretty hectic, I know when I started going out there four years ago it was a relief," said Suzie Snyder while talking about her land on The Preserve of Texas.

Most people are just looking to getaway, but for some an RV can mean more.

"I’ve been working management for a few years in my house, now I’m back on the road working construction and engineering work so, I’m looking to get another trailer we had one year's ago and it worked it beats hotels," said Bronson Reditte while looking around the RV selection.

And it’s been a successful weekend for Boat and RV dealers with more traffic than they anticipated.

"People buy them to work out of, we have people that are full-time RV-ers, we have people that still use them for recreation on weekends," said Bobby Sherrod of Sherrod I-10 RV Sales.

Which is also a great demonstration of what this show does for the local economy.

"We bring in a lot of people from out of town a lot of people from Texas and so from an economic standpoint, it's actually very beneficial for our local economy," said Bart Caple, the founder of the show.

Caple started the show in 1985 after growing up the son of a game warden and is proud of the success it brings to the area.

"The dealers get to see a lot of people all at one time, maybe more than they see in a year at their stores and so it’s very beneficial for them and it promotes the industry and it promotes the lifestyle that so many of us here enjoy in Louisiana with camping and fishing and boating and all that good stuff," said Caple.

The event also brings in sixty to seventy local vendors as well as exhibits like the world's largest mobile aquarium.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.