Sulphur community helps teacher who lost home in fire

Andrea Buxton's life changed when she lost her home to a fire Wednesday night.

"We lost everything," Buxton said. "I walked out in my pajamas and I didn't have shoes, I didn't have a toothbrush, I didn't have a hairbrush, the little things that you take for granted I had nothing."

But by Saturday morning the Sulphur community was already coming together to help her and her family.

"(It's) just amazing out pour of support," said Buxton. "Sulphur has a little motto, Sulphur strong, and it's very humbling."

Lines of people came to purchase food and donate clothing, and the large turnout was something organizers like Nicole Arabie were happy to see.

"I did not have any doubts that everyone would show up and support her," Arabie said.

For Buxton, her faith in God only grew stronger, and she believed there were signs that showed his presence during the ordeal.

"Purses that are just charred to solid hard plastic, and they broke it open and my rosary came out," she said. "Just a perfect white rosary."

Through all this she has learned to appreciate the support from those around her.

"Sometimes you do have to depend on family and friends and you have to be able to accept their help and just be gracious and thankful and appreciate what they're doing for you," Buxton said.

She leaves this advice for anyone going through hard times.

"Trust in God," Buxton said. "Be gracious and kind and surround yourself with good people and the rest falls into place.

If you would like to donate money or items to the family you can email Rachel Lindgren at Rachellindgren@hotmail.com

