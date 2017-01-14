Community cleans up for MLK Day

The young and the old were up bright and early Saturday morning cleaning up the Lake Charles community to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We continue to do this because we want to remember all the many things that Dr. Martin Luther King instilled in our hearts," said KZWA owner, Roxie Smith.

Volunteers worked from North Simmons Street, Prater Road and Fitzenreiter Road picking up various items like beer bottles, cigarettes, chips and even fireworks.

"Unfortunately we still have people that pretend they don't know where the garbage can is so we have to come out and help them out by picking it up," said volunteer Marlon Hamilton.

Smith was happy to see the volunteers from all ages helping out.

"We want the old, we want the young to let them know that with all of us working together we can continue what he (Dr. King) started," she said.

Cleaning these streets are also important because it's the route the MLK Festival parade will run through.

"That's one of the least things we want people to see is trash on the street," said Hamilton.

Many volunteers are helping because they want their community to look better.

"We want it beautiful," said Smith. "We want to be proud of where we are."

And with Martin Luther King day coming Monday the youngest of volunteers have felt Dr. King's impact

"He's taught me that I can do anything and follow my dream," said one volunteer.

And after cleaning leave our community with two pieces of advice.

"Keep the community clean and thank Martin Luther King for all the stuff he's done, "said 11-year-old Breylon.

