Sports Person of the Week - Callie Maddox

For most high school athletes, playing sports is a choice. Four years and you hang up the jersey. But at Fairview High School, the Maddox family doesn't play by the same rules.

"Sports is just a part of our lives," said Callie Maddox, "and we all love it."

Maddox comes from a family of four, Brittany, Tyler, Brennan and of course Callie. Most of which, started playing varsity athletics for the Panthers in just seventh grade. Between the siblings, they own double-digit state championships and numerous all-state honors.

The awards double once you add in aunts, uncles and cousins that played at Elizabeth, Fairview and Plainview.

Simply put, Maddox comes from a family of champions.

"We grew up playing sports and at family reunions we would be playing basketball out on the yard against each other, we just love it."

But that doesn't mean Callie's high school career has come without bumps in the road. After winning three straight titles with Maddox, Fairview hasn't made it back to the Class B championship game in two seasons.

"You just want that feeling," said Maddox. "If you haven't had it in a while, it's like if you haven't had cake in a while, you just want cake!"

Despite a rather unique analogy, Lady Panther teammate and cousin Maddisen Martin agreed with the sentiment.

"That's exactly how it feels. We haven't been back to state in years and we are chomping at the bit to get back there," echoed Martin. "We are going to do everything it takes to get there."

Fairview looks to be well on its way to eating cake by the end of the year. Maddox has lead the Lady Panthers to a 27-2 record in her senior season, while averaging 33 points and 12 rebounds per game.

"We want it more than anyone else, I really believe that," Maddox admitted. "We are just going to have to keep on playing hard and defending and rebounding. I know we aren't going to shoot well every night, but we just have to do everything else right."

"People think since we lost the last two years, they aren't really expecting us to go back to state," Martin said. "That's what, in practices, we work extra hard on because that's exactly what we are looking forward to."

Maddox's senior year became even more special last Friday, when she received an offer and committed to her dream school, McNeese State.

"I've always wanted to go to McNeese. My mom went there and my sister just graduated from there. It's close to home and I feel like they have a really good program and it's similar to ours," Maddox said. "I just felt like that would be a good choice."

With a college offer in hand, Maddox can now put the icing on top of her career (and that cake). With the confidence of her team and coach, Maddox is determined to finally lead the Lady Panthers back to the promised land.

Maddox said the road to Hammond started after her the team's very first practice this season.

"After our very first practice this year, and we had a tough practice, and I was walking into the locker room after and Coach [Kyle] Jinks was walking into his office and he stopped me and he said, 'I want you to remember me telling you this right now, if we practice like this every day, there is no doubt that we are going to win the state championship.'"

Only time will tell if Maddox can lead Fairview back to the state title and win her third championship in a Lady Panther uniform.

