State scholarship program provides students chance at a better education

Nearly half of Calcasieu Parish schools have a "C" or below rating, according to last year's district report card.

Many of those schools are middle and elementary schools, but now, there is help coming for students in these schools.

For Nicholas Lemelle, a seventh grader, his parents wanted him to have a good education.

"They (were) looking to find a good Catholic school or private school to go to 'cause most public schools aren't 'A' or 'B schools; they are mostly D's and F's," said Lemelle.

And because Lemelle was attending a "D's and F's" school, he qualified for the Louisiana Scholarship Program.

"This program is really reserved for our most at-risk families who really do not have the wherewithal to move their children into or out of schools that are failing," said Ann Duplessis, president of the Louisiana Federation for Children.

The program allowed his acceptance into St. Theodore's Holy Family Catholic School in Moss Bluff.

"It was really exciting," said Lemelle. "I was surprised (and) I was like what I got accepted here."

Principal Jennifer Bellon's school is one of three private schools in the parish that accept students in this program.

She currently has 38 students in the program and she said she sees the changes in these children.

"We have children...that were really having a difficult time, and they're making A's and B's," said Bellon.

The application process for the program began Tuesday, and those attending schools with C grades or below and that meet the household income requirements, or if they are children entering kindergarten for the first time, can apply.

"It really is a program that's designed to provide students with better opportunities to attend the schools of their choice," said Duplessis.

Lemelle said he has seen the progress he's made since starting at Holy Family.

"I would say I have better grades now than (I did) in public schools, but I was still an honor roll student in public school," he said.

And Bellon has seen the growth in her students since she first started accepting them five years ago.

"I've never seen a backwards; I've always seen just forwards," she said.

Lemelle said the best thing about this program and his new school is that he's getting a better education - something he and his family always wanted and now finally have.

The Louisiana Scholarship program's application process will close on Feb. 24.

