The 'oldest and coldest festival in Louisiana' is hotter than ever this year

Dubbed the "oldest and coldest festival in Louisiana," the 59th annual Fur and Wildlife Festival attracts visitors and tourists alike - even when the temperatures are near 80-degrees.

"We just here for the weekend - night out, enjoying this festival," said Ricky Bellows.

There were also plenty of long-time locals like Yancy Welch.

"First time I skint was back in 1974," he said.

In fact, many there will tell you it's a mini-reunion of sorts each year at the Cameron Fairgrounds.

"Since the storm hit, everybody kind of moved away and this is kind of more of a family reunion, where everybody gets together and sees each other during the festival," explained Ben Welch, festival vice president.

Everything from rides and games for the children, to trap shooting - even vendors selling a variety of items, help build up an appetite.

"This is my most popular series here which are our Cajun soupcans," said vendor Chad Toups out of Lafayette.

When you do get hungry, sixth year Fur Festival veteran, Evelyn Vielman - with Big Wil & the Warden - has you covered.

"We drive four hours every year to come over here and join you all," said Vielman.

It's at this booth you'll likely notice all the seafood - a tribute to the parish's fishing industry.

"I guess this title means a lot to me because my grandpa was big in the fishing industry and he passed away. So, to be representing not only Fur Festival but also him, means a lot to me," said Maeleigh Conner, the newly crowned 2017 Jr. Miss Fur Festival Queen.

And if you missed out Friday, not to worry - festivities continue Saturday.

"We have the gumbo cookoff, the 5k run, we have nutria and muskrat skinning, oyster shucking, trap setting and we also have a parade rolling through downtown Cameron at 1 o'clock," explained Welch.

You can view a full schedule of events HERE.

