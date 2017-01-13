McNeese picks up 14 first place finishes in host meet

The college portion of the 2017 McNeese Indoor I meet was a successful one for the Cowboys and Cowgirls on Friday afternoon as the two teams combined to pick up 14 first place finishes on the day.



The high school part of the meet will take place on Saturday at the Ralph Ward Rec Complex.



The Cowgirls, led by senior sprinter Maegan Moore, rolled to eight first place ribbons while the Cowboys added six.



Moore won both the 55 and 200-meter dashes, both in record fashion. She clocked a school record 7.08 to win the 55-meters, bettering her own record of 7.11 set last season. Her 25.16 first place time in the 200-meters broke an 8-year-old record of 25.59 held by McNeese's Christi McRae.



The Cowgirls got a first place finish by freshman Mia Robinson in the 400-meters with a time of 1:00.02 in her first collegiate competition in her career.



Imogen Hull marked her name in the record book in the mile run with a time of 5:30.89 to break the complex record of 5:40.0 that was set way back in 1986.



Other first place finishes for the Cowgirls include: Alison Smegal in the 3,000-meters (10:51.12); Ashley Johnson in the 55-meter hurdles (8.41); Crystal Coulter in the high jump (5-3); and Tijana Antic in the triple jump (36-3).



For the Cowboys, Hiram Morales was a double winner in the shot put (52-3.75) and the weight throw where he set a new personal record with a mark of 48-0.25.



John Lemke continued his domination in the triple jump with a first place leap of 49-11 as he picked up his fifth-career first place in the event. He also finished third in the long jump with a mark of 22-8.5.



Tyler Smith won the 55-meters with a time of 6.49 and was third in the 200-meters at 22.54. He and David Hamm, who placed fourth at 22.74, both had times that were faster than the previous facility record. Southeastern Louisiana's Deandre Henderson won the event with a complex record time of 22.11.



Damian O'Boyle made a splash in his collegiate debut with a first place finish in the mile run with a time of 4:17.01 and Oliver James returned to form by leading a McNeese pack that dominated the 3,000-meters with a first place time of 8:21.26. He was followed by Nathan Jones in second place (8:21.48), Enrique Soto in third (8:25.89); Fisher Hamilton (5th, 8:41.66) and Bradley Traviss (7th, 8:58.31).





McNEESE MEN TOP-8 FINISHERS

55-meters: 1, Tyler Smith 6.49; 8, Morgan Smith 6.68; 10, Gared Brown 6.74

200-meters: 3, Tyler Smith 22.54; 4, Davis Hamm 22.74; 8, Morgan Smith 23.72

400m: 8, Khristian Anthony 53.98

600m: 3, Olandis Johnson 1:20.21; 7, Ethan Rapp 1:28.59; 8, Jaylen Goodly 1:29.16

1-mile: 1, Damian O'Boyle 4:17.01; 5, Finlay Murray 4:36.22

3000m: 1, Oliver James 8:21.26; 2, Nathan Jones 8:21.48; 3, Enrique Soto 8:25.89; 5, Fisher Hamilton 8:41.66; 7, Bradley Traviss 8:58.31

High Jump: 2, Gabriel Alexander 6-7.75; 3, Khalil Covington 6-0; 3, Cameron Kocik 6-0; 3, Terren Gills 6-0

Pole Vault: 2, Adriano Theriot 14-3.25; 3, Tyler Hixon 13-7.25

Long Jump: 3, John Lemke 22-8.5; 6, Nemanja Kovlijac 21-10.25

Triple Jump: 1, John Lemke 49-11; 4, Lentz Similien 45-5

Shot Put: 1, Hiram Morales 52-3.75; 4, Darko Radakovic 40-3.25; 5, Terren Gills 37-2; 7, Steven Benjamin 36-3.75

Weight: 1, Hiram Morales 48-0.25 (first collegiate finisher); 5, Darko Radakovic 43-0



McNEESE WOMEN TOP-8 FINISHERS

55m: 1, Maegan Moore 7.08; 8, Mia Robinson 7.41

200m: 1, Maegan Moore 25.16 (facility record)

400m: 1, Mia Robinson 1:00.02; 6, Nina Radisavljevic 1:03.13

600m: 4, Kaitlyn Tunks 1:44.44; 7, Emma Godfrey 1:56.40; 8, Haile Gilroy 1:58.64

1-mile: 1, Imogen Hull 5:30.89 (facility record)

3000m: 1, Alison Smegal 10:51.12; 4, Celeste Cordova 12:18.88

55m Hurdles: 1, Ashley Johnson 8.41; 3, Grace McKenzie 8.65; 5, Tijana Antic 8.79; 7, Nina Radisavljevic 8.94

High Jump: 1, Crystal Coulter 5-3; 3, Jordyn Barrett 5-1; 3, Breyauna Jackson 5-1; 5, Kristian Ojonta 4-11

Pole Vault: 4, Heide Zaunbrecher 10-4; 4, Kennedy Sampey 10-4

Long Jump: 2, Heaven Terrell 17-4.25; 4, Ashley Johnson 16-10.75; 6, Jordyn Barrett 16-1.75; 8, Grace McKenzie 15-10.25

Triple Jump: 1, Tijana Antic 36-3; 3, Breyauna Jackson 33-4.75

Shot Put: 3, Alanna Arvie 41-11; 5, Makayla Hardin 37-6; 7, Grace McKenzie 35-7.75

Weight: 2, Alanna Arvie 52-5