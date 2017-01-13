Morgan remembered by troopers, church family, as 'a remarkable - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Morgan remembered by troopers, church family, as 'a remarkable man'

(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Troopers at Louisiana State Police Troop D are mourning the loss of one of their own. 

Sgt.Tracy Morgan died this past Tuesday of a heart attack while at work. Morgan served in the U.S. Marines and was an officer with the Lake Charles Police Department before becoming a state trooper in 1994. 

"He was a great asset to our department." said Sgt. James Anderson, with Troop D. "He was well-liked by the people he worked with."

Morgan served as a crisis negotiator and had a hand in saving many lives during his 22-year-career with the state police. But some say he touched even more people outside of his state police job.

"Tracy was a remarkable man." said Stephen Perry, pastor of Glad Tidings Church. "When he was out of uniform, he was always looking for people who needed a lift up, needed encouragement."

Perry's church will host the funeral service for Morgan. Perry said the family just had one request. 

"A celebration of Tracy's life." Perry said. "They want to celebrate his life and fortunately, there's a lot to celebrate with Tracy; he lived a good life."

Morgan, 51, is survived by his wife, Beverly, and their three children. 

The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Glad Tidings, 3400 Texas St. in Lake Charles. The funeral is open to the public.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

