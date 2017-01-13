Former ambassador and diplomat from Israel visits Lake Charles

On Jan. 20, Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. And like every president since 1948, he will deal with the ongoing struggle between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

A former ambassador and retired senior diplomat of the Israeli Foreign Service visited Lake Charles on Friday and gave some unique insight into the Middle East.

The Jewish people have been under persecution for thousands of years and tensions between Israel and the Palestinians continue. Ran Ichay is a retired senior diplomat of the Israeli Foreign Service who served as a senior advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He's written a book about the history of Israel which he said is important to remember - lest the past repeats itself.

"They tried with all their hearts and all their efforts to refrain war, to avoid war. But the bottom line was the worst of all wars just burst a few years later and it happened because people did not open their eyes to see that there is some kind of evil that you cannot beat with good will. You have to keep the good will for later and sometimes; you have to face evil face-to-face. You just have to do it. If you run away from problems, they'll chase you," he said.

His visit to Lake Charles was partly to see friends, including local pastor Sam Tolbert, who is president of the National Baptist Convention of America. As president, Tolbert helps lead thousands of churches and 3.5 million baptists. He said they stand with Israel.

But he said they seek fairness and peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

"We just want to see people be able to coexist and live in a peaceful way and at the same time, honor what the scripture says because you know a lot of what's going on in the Middle East centers around some specific things that have been said in scripture," Ichay said. "We believe in what Genesis 12 says that God is going to bless those who bless Israel and curse those who curse them."

Concerning the upcoming change of administration in Washington, D.C., Ichay said the alliance between America and Israel is firm.

"We expect - we don't expect, we know - relations between both nations will remain as solid and strong as they've always been because it's not dependent on anyone's personality. It's something much more profound," he said.

Ichay said that America and Israel are two of very few nations born and established on democratic values.

Ichay's book can be purchased at FriendShips in Lake Charles.

Also, Friend Ships is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and coats for Syrian refugees.

