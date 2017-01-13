33rd MLK festival continues Monday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

33rd MLK festival continues Monday

By KPLC Digital Staff
Martin Luther King Jr. (Source: MLK archives) Martin Luther King Jr. (Source: MLK archives)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The 33rd Martin Luther King Festival continues this weekend.

The festival kicked off Friday with a breakfast at Glad Tidings church.

Here are more events:

Saturday: MLK Unity Community Cleanup, 8 a.m.

Sunday: Gospel Extravaganza at Throne of Grace Church at 2401 6th St. , 6 p.m.

Monday: MLK Family Fun Day and Parade at Martin Luther King Center at 2009 N. Simmons St.

  • Parade begins at MLK Center at 11 a.m. (Lineup begins at 8:30 a.m.)
  • Family Day Festival will feature local and national entertainers in R&B, Blues, Zydeco and Southern Soul genres.
  • Celebrity Gumbo/ Sauce Piquant Cook-Off Contest.
  • Exhibition by hundreds of local vendors featuring arts, crafts, Creole and Cajun food.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

