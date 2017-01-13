33rd MLK festival continues Monday

Today, just about all the rain went around us, and we were left with mostly cloudy skies. We did have a quick shower make its way through. No rain is expected here tonight. The same setup will be in place tomorrow. So it would be good to take your umbrella just in case we see a shower or two develop by the afternoon. Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s.