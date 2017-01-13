CONSIDER THIS: MLK Day

On Monday we celebrate a holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, legacy, and tragic death.

Realizing that race is something that still divides us, and discussing it sometimes leads to angering people, I would direct you to the words of Dr. King’s famous “Dream Speech." If you haven’t read it, I hope you will.

We might do well to hear again the quote, “We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protests to degenerate into physical violence." And of course, the power of the words, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

Yes, I know it sounds different when I say it. But I share that hope with Dr. King Jr. At the end of my life, I hope I will be judged by my actions to have been a good man - not a good white man; a good man. I would hope that for all men and women.

As an American, there seems to be something very right about celebrating a holiday for a man who encouraged us to “Let Freedom Ring."

That’s just my two cents worth. As always, I’ll be happy to hear your thoughts also.

