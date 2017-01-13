Woman intentionally strikes man with car in Iowa

An Iowa woman struck a pedestrian with her car, then fled the scene, Iowa authorities said.

Iowa police officers responding to a call of a hit and run on Cypress Street around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, found the victim lying on the ground with severe injuries, according to a news release from Det. Sgt. Russell Jimenez. Multiple witnesses told police that Ebony Miller fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Miller was located at a residence on N. Thompson Ave. on Jan. 12 and arrested without incident. She is charged with attempted second-degree murder and hit-and-run.

The incident is still under investigation.

