Funeral arrangements set for Sgt. Tracy Morgan

Sgt. Tracy Morgan (Source: Louisiana State Police) Sgt. Tracy Morgan (Source: Louisiana State Police)
Funeral arrangements for Louisiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Tracy Morgan have been announced.

The service is scheduled to take place at Glad Tidings Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, located on Avenue F in Crowley.

Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and at Glad Tidings Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.on Saturday. The public is invited to attend.

Sgt. Morgan, 51, died Tuesday afternoon of a heart attack while at work, said Sgt. James Anderson, state police spokesman. Morgan served in the U.S. Marines and was an officer with the Lake Charles Police Department before becoming a state trooper in 1994. Morgan had extensive investigative experience and served as a crisis negotiator.

