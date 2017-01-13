Funeral arrangements set for Sgt. Tracy Morgan

Funeral arrangements for Louisiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Tracy Morgan have been announced.

The service is scheduled to take place at Glad Tidings Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, located on Avenue F in Crowley.

Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and at Glad Tidings Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.on Saturday. The public is invited to attend.

Sgt. Morgan, 51, died Tuesday afternoon of a heart attack while at work, said Sgt. James Anderson, state police spokesman. Morgan served in the U.S. Marines and was an officer with the Lake Charles Police Department before becoming a state trooper in 1994. Morgan had extensive investigative experience and served as a crisis negotiator.

