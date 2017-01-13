CPSO looking for suspect in armed robbery in DeQuincy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

CPSO looking for suspect in armed robbery in DeQuincy

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect following an attempted armed robbery at the Highway 90 Express convenience store in DeQuincy, authorities said.

A man armed with a handgun entered the store at 1193 La. 12 East, on Wednesday and demanded money from the clerk, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The clerk did not give him money but instead pulled a bat and chased the suspect out the store into a wooded area near the store.

Two surveillance photos of the suspect have been released.

CPSO is asking anyone with information to call 3337-491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 337-439-2222.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
 

