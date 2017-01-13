WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: MLK Memorial Breakfast

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A grand jury indicts a man accused of trying to run-down a Calcasieu Sheriff's deputy.

Many people feel southwest Louisiana has a housing problem. With the economic boom, housing prices are up and availability is down.

With congress putting in motion, steps to eliminate Obamacare, Governor John Bel Edwards is defending one aspect of the legislation he says is working here in Louisiana.

He planned to run for mayor of Lake Charles, but won't. Tony Guillory was joined by some of his friends and supporters at Lake Charles City Hall where he announced he will not run for mayor.

A Ragley teen who has dreamed of competing in the Olympics is one huge step closer to seeing that become his reality! We catch up with 16-year-old Jacob Waters, a cyclist who is inspiring everyone who learns his incredible story after he made the decision to undergo a partial leg amputation.

Plus, we'll get a duck and goose hunting report from outdoor guide, Hal McMillin this morning.

And the life legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be honored this weekend beginning Friday with a memorial breakfast followed by the 'MLK Unsung Hero Award' ceremony. KPLC will live stream the memorial breakfast on TV and online.

In weather, For Friday Saturday, and Sunday, we should have more warm and muggy days. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s as our high with south winds bringing more moisture out of the gulf. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible, especially in the afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.