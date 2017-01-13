Louisiana Housing Alliance discusses LC housing issues

The Louisiana Housing Alliance was in Lake Charles Thursday night - one of the stops on its annual listening tour.

"Today we're focusing on the Southwest Louisiana region - what the housing needs are, where the gaps are (and) what the legislative agenda will be on the state level moving forward." said Board Member Nicole Miller.

The Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance also partnered with the organization for the tour.

"We have found that working together regionally, collaboratively, is a great way of advancing this agenda," said President Andreanecia Morris.

With a very open forum, the public addressed various issues like the elderly and the homeless.

"It's the elderly living on fixed income that need help," said one resident.

"You see people walking around and pushing carts; it's almost heartbreaking because this is not something that's supposed to happen in a place like this," said another resident.

Some also brought up the people who make enough just to get by.

"That young person or middle-aged person who's not married; they don't qualify for these programs, but they're making money that doesn't qualify them to pay $1,250 a month," said another resident.

And for Miller, it raises a lot of hard questions.

"How are we going to house people who can only afford that $700 or $800 rent?" she said. "We're talking about people who are police officers, who are school teachers, who pick up our trash, who serve us at the grocery store - where are they going to live?"

While there aren't immediate answers, Miller said that there is a solution coming.

"Through the Go Group of Southwest Louisiana, housing providers have come together to hire a firm called GCR Incorporated out of New Orleans, and we're working with them on kind of mapping out strategies to address the housing problem," said Miller.

The community left knowing solutions are coming soon to the area.

The Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance plans to create a survey based off of the information collected to find out what are the top issues here in our area.

They also plan to come back to Lake Charles to talk to the public again in March.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.