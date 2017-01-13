Louisiana Housing Alliance discusses LC housing issues - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Housing Alliance discusses LC housing issues

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Housing Alliance was in Lake Charles Thursday night - one of the stops on its annual listening tour.

"Today we're focusing on the Southwest Louisiana region - what the housing needs are, where the gaps are (and) what the legislative agenda will be on the state level moving forward." said Board Member Nicole Miller. 

The Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance also partnered with the organization for the tour.

"We have found that working together regionally, collaboratively, is a great way of advancing this agenda," said President Andreanecia Morris.

 With a very open forum, the public addressed various issues like the elderly and the homeless. 

"It's the elderly living on fixed income that need help," said one resident. 

"You see people walking around and pushing carts; it's almost heartbreaking because this is not something that's supposed to happen in a place like this," said another resident. 

Some also brought up the people who make enough just to get by. 

"That young person or middle-aged person who's not married; they don't qualify for these programs, but they're making money that doesn't qualify them to pay $1,250 a month," said another resident.

And for Miller, it raises a lot of hard questions. 

"How are we going to house people who can only afford that $700 or $800 rent?" she said. "We're talking about people who are police officers, who are school teachers, who pick up our trash, who serve us at the grocery store - where are they going to live?"

While there aren't immediate answers, Miller said that there is a solution coming. 

"Through the Go Group of Southwest Louisiana, housing providers have come together to hire a firm called GCR Incorporated out of New Orleans, and we're working with them on kind of mapping out strategies to address the housing problem," said Miller. 

The community left knowing solutions are coming soon to the area. 

The Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance plans to create a survey based off of the information collected to find out what are the top issues here in our area.

They also plan to come back to Lake Charles to talk to the public again in March. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Tase-A-Cop' fundraiser raises nearly $1300 for Christmas toy drive

    'Tase-A-Cop' fundraiser raises nearly $1300 for Christmas toy drive

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-16 02:26:15 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Saturday’s Spring Break Splash in DeRidder was full of people, enjoying plenty of food, games and activities, but many at today’s event were all excited about one thing, a local officer getting shocked with by a taser.  And while some believed getting shocked by a taser might feel painful, others thought the complete opposite.  The DeRidder Police Officer Union put together this 'Tase-A-Cop' event to help raise money for the department’s Christmas toy dri...

    More >>

    Saturday’s Spring Break Splash in DeRidder was full of people, enjoying plenty of food, games and activities, but many at today’s event were all excited about one thing, a local officer getting shocked with by a taser.  And while some believed getting shocked by a taser might feel painful, others thought the complete opposite.  The DeRidder Police Officer Union put together this 'Tase-A-Cop' event to help raise money for the department’s Christmas toy dri...

    More >>

  • What's on the ballot: April 29

    What's on the ballot: April 29

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-04-15 21:30:50 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Voters will head to the polls to decide the results in the runoff races in Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    Voters will head to the polls to decide the results in the runoff races in Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Radio company hosts annual Easter egg hunt

    Radio company hosts annual Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-04-15 15:43:34 GMT
    (Source: D.J. Kaye with Cumulus)(Source: D.J. Kaye with Cumulus)

    The free event featured thousands of Elmer's chocolate candy for children participating in the hunt.  

    More >>

    The free event featured thousands of Elmer's chocolate candy for children participating in the hunt.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly