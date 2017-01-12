Remember the Italian Villa? It's back with a new name, new location, new look

It's a case of deja vu.

Two former Lake Charles establishments - shut down about a decade ago - are making a comeback.

Rikenjaks Brewing Company - which existed in the 2000s in downtown Lake Charles - closed its doors in 2006, then reopened last year on Ryan Street in central Lake Charles.

Now, another favorite restaurant has returned.

For many Lake Charles foodies, the Italian Villa was a regular stop.

"The atmosphere was probably the greatest thing there. And of course, the people were friendly," said Curtis Primeaux.

Myrna Primeaux added, "I thought the food was delicious."

That's how the Primeauxs remember their favorite Italian restaurant - known to locals then as "The Villa."

When the place shuttered, Curtis said, "I was kind of disappointed. It was really something we looked forward to probably two or three times a month."

"The original Italian Villa was on Ryan Street where Rikenjaks is now located," said Michael Sperandeo, owner of new restaurant '"The Villa."

Sperandeo said taking on too many restaurant endeavors at once forced them to shut the the Italian Villa's doors after 18 years.

"My father opened up the Italian Villa in 1986 and we went through 2004," said Sperandeo.

Two businesses closed and reopened a decade later begs the question - why now? Most would think the economic boom - right?

"Yeah. I would say that obviously is a factor," said Mayor Randy Roach.

Roach said that, along with improvements to infrastructure - like the Ryan Streetscape - are making the area more pedestrian-friendly.

"We have to keep the big picture in mind and recognize that if we do make the right investment, it will bear fruit over time," explained Roach.

And with continued focus on downtown, Roach believes other former establishments could make their way back.

"I think you hopefully will see a trend continuing," said Roach.

For Sperandeo, it was all about the timing.

"That opportunity came along and I just couldn't pass it up," he said.

Now located in the Noble building, the two-level restaurant - currently in its soft opening - features new dishes and favorite classics.

"More and more of The Villa's going to come back- the old food - as time goes by," said Sperandeo.

It's a good thing for those former regulars.

"I like the lasagna," said Myrna.

And their first meal back after a decade?

"As you can see, we ordered lasagna again," laughed Myrna.

Customer satisfaction is a passion that never died in the Sperandeo family.

"That passion for food and the passion to make people happy with that food, it never leaves you," said Sperandeo.

Sperandeo says they hope to begin serving lunch next week.

You can find out more about the restaurant HERE.

Roach said a major focus during his tenure was on improving the downtown Lake Charles area is to attract more businesses.

You can hear more about infrastructure improvements by clicking on this Web Extra.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.