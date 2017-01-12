New tax law will impact millions of low-income families - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New tax law will impact millions of low-income families

(Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

You may have to wait a lot longer for your federal tax refund.

A new tax law change is projected to impact millions of low- income families that claim the Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit.

But, what kind of changes will be made?

'I'm 45 years old. I never waited this long like I did last year to get a tax return back," said Shannon Perkins of Sulphur. She has had enough.

"It's hard," said Perkins. "You got enough stress regularly. You're trying to run and operate a business, raising a grandchild that you're adopting at my age, vehicles break down."

It is this kind of frustration that will be echoed by millions this tax season. Thanks to the new law, people who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit will wait until Feb. 27 - at the earliest - for their refunds. The Path Act is designed to safeguard against tax fraud.

Tax professional Monita Dejean said people are claiming other people's children on their taxes.

"They're not qualifying children for certain credit on their tax returns, but when they're put on the tax return, it gets a credit for the person that's filing the tax return," she said.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is one of the federal government's largest anti-poverty programs. If you're single or the head of a household with two children, you qualify for Earned Income Tax Credits if your annual wages are less than $44,468. A married couple filing together qualifies at just over $50,000 a year.

Perkins is expected to get $4,100 back this year, but she's not using the money frivolously.

"I love my friends," said Perkins. "When I see them talking about they went and bought this or that or going to get their nails done, I can't believe it. I need this money when it comes back in. I can't pay off loans."

Dejean said the government is losing money and the Path Act is one method it hopes to curb that.

"There are refundable credits that can get a lot of money back for people that should not be getting it, so in essence, the government is losing money," she said.

Tax professional John Owens said the best thing is to still file your taxes as early as possible, even though the IRS and will begin accepting tax returns Jan. 23.

