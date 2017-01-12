Throwback Thursday: Who can forget the ice storm in 1997?

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since the ice storm of 1997.

And it's ironic, that just last weekend, thousands in Lake Charles residents found themselves without power during freezing temperatures - even when there was no ice.

Back in 1997, after the ice storm, it was beautiful. Southwest Louisiana was transformed into a winter wonderland of glistening ice. But ice-covered limbs fell and caused property damage and a massive power outage. Many people waited days, some a week or so, for power to come back on.

Back then, Mike Tremont was among the Pujo Street business people who put up signs to show their frustration.

“Without electricity, there's no heat. Without heat, we're cold! Entergy's making the big bucks off me each month. We have this solemn trust, you know, and they've broken it! Monetary-wise, you shut down two businesses for a week and you're in trouble,” he said back in 1997.

And in 2007, Sheila Matte with Entergy said the power company had learned a lot, too, from the experience.

"For any event in our area, we have a storm plan. And it's proven that it works with all the storms we have. We have ice storms in our northern territory, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Rita. So, we have a lot of practice,” she said on the ice storm's 10th anniversary.To some, it's ironic on the 20 year anniversary of the ice storm, that Entergy would have a major power outage. Last Sunday, at the height of the outage, there were 29,000 people without lights.

Current Entergy spokesman Chip Arnould said the company has made major strides in communication with customers through texts, emails and the company's website. He says by 1 p.m. Sunday, 99 percent of customers who lost power during last weekend's blackout had initial power restoration, though he admitted some had continuing issues with it going off through the day.

Arnould said within 18 hours, everyone was restored and that seems to be a lot better than what customers experienced during the 1997 ice storm.

Even now, Entergy officials say they can never guarantee there will be no storms or power outages, but say they do their best to make sure they continue improving and reducing the time during which customers are without power.

Arnould said just this week, Entergy employees were honored for their expertise in restoring power to those affected by major outages.

He said the Edison Electric Institute has awarded two emergency response awards to the company. Entergy received EEI’s Emergency Recovery Award to recognize outstanding power restoration efforts on behalf of its customers and the Emergency Assistance Award for helping other utility companies recover from devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew.

In July, thunderstorms in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi caused high winds and flash flooding, resulting in 179,896 outages at its peak. Entergy restored power to nearly all of its customers within four days.

In August, a tropical disturbance caused flooding in southern Louisiana, inundating the area with more than 10-inches of rain per day for two days, causing 32,517 peak outages. The company was able to restore power to nearly all customers within one week.

