Help us find this dog a home

Saturday’s Spring Break Splash in DeRidder was full of people, enjoying plenty of food, games and activities, but many at today’s event were all excited about one thing, a local officer getting shocked with by a taser. And while some believed getting shocked by a taser might feel painful, others thought the complete opposite. The DeRidder Police Officer Union put together this 'Tase-A-Cop' event to help raise money for the department’s Christmas toy dri...More >>
Voters will head to the polls to decide the results in the runoff races in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The free event featured thousands of Elmer's chocolate candy for children participating in the hunt.More >>
At a vigil Friday, Debra Guillory said her son, Kendole Joseph, 27, was murdered at the hands of Gretna Police and claimed the department is covering up what happened .More >>
Early voting will be taking place from April 15 through April 22 for the municipal general election. Below is a list of voting locations in Southwest Louisiana: Allen Parish 105 N. Fifth St., Oberlin, Lousiana - (337) 639-4966 Beauregard Parish 204 S. Stewart St., DeRidder - (337) 463-7955 Calcasieu Parish Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles - (337) 721-4000 West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 N. Huntington St., Building B, Sulphur - (337) 721-400...More >>
