Help us find this dog a home - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Help us find this dog a home

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

We call her Elsie, as in K-P-ELSIE. Get it?

She wandered into our newsroom last week before Nightcast and we all fell in love. While we would really love to find her owners, after a week of searching, we think it's time to find Elsie a new forever home.

University Animal Clinic said she does not have a microchip and she looks to be 1-2 years old. She has a great little personality, is super sweet, and loves to play! She's a smart pup and is already learning to sit on command. Those who've babysat Elsie so far say she loves to snuggle and is great with kids!

If you are interested in adopting Elsie, email news@kplctv.com or call our newsroom at (337) 437-7568.

Remember, it's more than important to get your pet microchipped and have it registered, so that situations like this can be avoided. 

Click HERE to register your pet's microchip (it's FREE). 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

