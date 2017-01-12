Tony Guillory decides not to run for LC mayor

Tony Guillory, District 4 Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury member, said on Thursday that he has decided not to run for Lake Charles mayor.

While Guillory didn't sign up to be a mayoral candidate on the first day of qualifying on Wednesday, he has placed candidate signs around the city announcing the intention to do so.

Now in his third term as police juror, Guillory said he will continue to serve the public in this capacity.

