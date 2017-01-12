Tony Guillory decides not to run for LC mayor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tony Guillory decides not to run for LC mayor

By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tony Guillory (Source: Calcasieu parish Police Jury) Tony Guillory (Source: Calcasieu parish Police Jury)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Tony Guillory, District 4 Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury member, said on Thursday that he has decided not to run for Lake Charles mayor.

While Guillory didn't sign up to be a mayoral candidate on the first day of qualifying on Wednesday, he has placed candidate signs around the city announcing the intention to do so.

Now in his third term as police juror, Guillory said he will continue to serve the public in this capacity.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Tase-A-Cop' fundraiser raises nearly $1300 for Christmas toy drive

    'Tase-A-Cop' fundraiser raises nearly $1300 for Christmas toy drive

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-16 02:26:15 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Saturday’s Spring Break Splash in DeRidder was full of people, enjoying plenty of food, games and activities, but many at today’s event were all excited about one thing, a local officer getting shocked with by a taser.  And while some believed getting shocked by a taser might feel painful, others thought the complete opposite.  The DeRidder Police Officer Union put together this 'Tase-A-Cop' event to help raise money for the department’s Christmas toy dri...

    More >>

    Saturday’s Spring Break Splash in DeRidder was full of people, enjoying plenty of food, games and activities, but many at today’s event were all excited about one thing, a local officer getting shocked with by a taser.  And while some believed getting shocked by a taser might feel painful, others thought the complete opposite.  The DeRidder Police Officer Union put together this 'Tase-A-Cop' event to help raise money for the department’s Christmas toy dri...

    More >>

  • What's on the ballot: April 29

    What's on the ballot: April 29

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-04-15 21:30:50 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Voters will head to the polls to decide the results in the runoff races in Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    Voters will head to the polls to decide the results in the runoff races in Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Easter could be saved! Scattered showers with the chance of sunshine!

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Easter could be saved! Scattered showers with the chance of sunshine!

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-04-15 21:13:14 GMT
    Scattered showers with the chance of sunshine SundayScattered showers with the chance of sunshine Sunday

    Today, just about all the rain went to our east, and we were left with partly cloudy skies with no rain. No rain is expected here tonight except for a potential quick shower or two. The same setup will be in place tomorrow. So for our Easter Sunday, there could still be a few showers or thunderstorms make its way through, but we could also see plenty of sunshine during the day. 

    More >>

    Today, just about all the rain went to our east, and we were left with partly cloudy skies with no rain. No rain is expected here tonight except for a potential quick shower or two. The same setup will be in place tomorrow. So for our Easter Sunday, there could still be a few showers or thunderstorms make its way through, but we could also see plenty of sunshine during the day. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly